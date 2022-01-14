Family, police looking for answers 2 years after Porter Albert’s disappearance

Saturday marks two years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers, and police are working to gain new leads while Albert’s family continues to live without closure.

Albert was last seen at the Big Lots at 13970 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020. Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department will be passing out flyers with Albert’s face on it at 10 a.m. along Cleveland Avenue in hopes of finding out more information about his disappearance. Saturday won’t be the first time investigators have passed out flyers with Porter’s face on them; they did the same thing in October 2020, only months after he disappeared.

Diane Albert Hall, Albert’s ex-wife and the mother of their two children, says she spoke with him just two weeks before he disappeared.

“‘Where is he?’ is the big question,” Hall said. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He really would, he loved to help people. He wanted people to get better.”

Ever since Jan. 15, 2020, her family has lived with so many questions. Their son Brian still wonders what happened to his father. While the family doesn’t believe he is alive, they desperately want answers.

“That we would find out what happened, or, you know, bring it to a close,” Hall said. “It’s too much. It’s hard on Brian, very hard. Sometimes he’ll stay up all night thinking about it, or he has a whole file on it. And he just wants closure.”

Hall says Porter lived to help recovering alcoholics. FMPD says there are no new updates in Porter’s disappearance and that there are no suspects in this case.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know