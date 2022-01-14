Dry, mostly sunny end to the workweek

A slightly cooler and drier Friday is in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy winds at times.

Gulf wave heights will reach 2-4 feet and bays will have a moderate chop.

A powerful cold front will move through the area on Sunday, bringing us the best rain chances we’ve seen in over a week. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, with straight-line winds being the main threat

Additionally, it will drop our lows into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, Saturday will feature excellent weather for your weekend plans.

