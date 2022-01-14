Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 3 de enero
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 18 al 22 de enero.
Martes, 18 de enero
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 19 de enero
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 20 de enero
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Viernes, 21 de enero
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Sábado, 22 de enero
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
10:00 am – 11:30 am