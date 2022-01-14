Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 3 de enero

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 18 al 22 de enero.

Martes, 18 de enero

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 19 de enero

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 20 de enero

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Viernes, 21 de enero

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Sábado, 22 de enero

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

10:00 am – 11:30 am

