Charlotte County deputies arrest man they say is responsible for string of recent business burglaries

WINK News has been covering multiple burglaries at businesses in Charlotte County recently. On Friday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested a suspect in those burglaries.

One Port Charlotte business owner reported missing funds after reviewing receipts from recent transactions. Then, that owner reviewed surveillance footage and noticed a man with an employee in his store wearing a dark shirt with a skull on the right side, black shoes and black shorts. The video showed the man opening a drawer, removing a stack of cash and putting it into his pants pocket.

The employee was able to identify the suspect, and detectives confirmed the suspect to be William Crow Jr., 41. During their investigation, authorities discovered that Crow Jr. had gathered his things and hid in Laishley Park. He intended to flee and avoid arrest.

Crow Jr. was later arrested at Laishley Park and was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. He faces seven counts of unoccupied burglary to a structure unarmed, four counts of felony petit theft and two counts of grand theft.

Because detectives believe Crow Jr. to be a flight risk, he has been taken into custody and is being held without bond.

Detectives told WINK News Crow Jr. is connected to burglaries at Pelican Snoballs, Ice Cream Gelato World, Fabulous Finds.

Authorities continue to investigate, and more charges could be coming at a later date.

