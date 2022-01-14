CCSO and the Florida Sheriff’s Association host Teen Driver Challenge

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Teen Driver Challenge to help your kids stay safe on the road.

This course provides you with the knowledge and hands-on experience to reduce your chances of being involved in a crash. The driving skills you will learn are the same techniques used by driving professionals, including NASCAR.

The class consists of two training days. The first day is a four-hour block of instruction and the second day is an eight-hour block of vehicle operations.

You will be operating your own vehicle and you must be licensed teen driver or have a driving permit with 21 year old licensed driver with you.

Permitted Drivers must have at least 25 hours of driving time and had their permit for at least 6 months to be accepted into the program.

And your instructor will be a certified law enforcement trainer.

Upon the successful completion of this course, you will graduate with a certificate of completion. You can give the certificate to your auto insurance company for a possible premium reduction.

CCSO is now taking registrations for the next two sessions to be held later this month and in February.

The next session begins with a classroom session on the evening of Jan. 20, followed by a driving session on the morning of Jan. 22. Both sessions will be held at First Baptist Academy, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive.

The February session begins with a classroom session the evening of Feb. 17 followed by a driving session the morning of Feb. 19. Both sessions will be held at First Baptist Academy.

These classes fill up fast. Sign up for classes now. Contact Youth Relations at 239-252-0144.

For more information and registration paperwork, visit their website www.colliersheriff.org.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know