Caught on Cam: Woman runs over officer’s foot, plows through barricades during golf cart DUI arrest

This week, WINK News told you about an Indiana Woman who drove a golf cart through barricades near the Naples Art Festival. Now, the Naples Police Department has released body camera footage of her arrest.

On Sunday night, Naples Police say, Kelly Haney, 44, decided to drive a golf cart under the influence.

“Please, I’ve never been to jail,” Haney said during her arrest.

Officers say she drove through barricades at the Naples Art Festival and managed to run over a police officer’s foot.

The Naples Police Department has since released Haney’s field sobriety test video. First, officers decided to check her eyes.

“Try and keep your head as still as you can and follow it with your eyes only,” the officer said.

Then, Haney was asked to walk in a straight line. After that, they asked her to stand on one leg. “And you can put your foot down,” said the officer.

Naples PD says Haney’s test results, along with the smell of alcohol on her breath, gave them probable cause to arrest her for DUI. Officers also say Haney’s speech was slurred at the time of her arrest.

When she was asked whether she wanted to give a breath sample or have her license revoked for one year, Haney said, “I’ll provide a breath sample, yes.”

Those test results showed that Haney’s blood-alcohol level was 0.15 or greater.

Haney was booked into the Naples Jail Center but was released on bond the following day. She is due in court on Feb. 3.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Drew Hill

