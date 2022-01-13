Windy, warm, mostly sunny Thursday after a wet start

After a wet start, highs will climb into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Wind gusts will climb to 20 to 25 mph in the evening. The air will also have a slightly drier feel.

Our strong winds will make for choppy waters at times. The late morning will be the ideal time for boating.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



