The Department of Transportation wants your input on improvements for the Matanzas Pass Bridge

The view atop the Matanzas Pass Bridge to Fort Myers beach is beautiful, but getting there this time of year can be a headache with the extra traffic. A plan to change the bridge and relieve some of that traffic is in the works.

On Thursday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council heard the results of an environmental study looking at the impact of the proposed changes to the bridge.

One proposal would convert the current southbound bus and bike lane into a general use travel lane with a shared bike and pedestrian path on the east side of the bridge.

The new design doesn’t come without issues. Town Council Member Dan Allers says the new design brings back other concerns.

“It appears as though you are moving now the bottleneck at buttonwood now at the base of the bridge where you turn into time square. Is there any concern with that extra weight about the structure of the bridge itself?”

A Florida Department of Transportation official did not have an immediate answer to the question.

The project is still in the planning phase, and the Department of Transportation wants to hear your opinions about the project. They will be holding a public meeting on Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. at Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers Beach.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Lauren Leslie

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know