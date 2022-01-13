Stolen construction equipment belonging to Collier County gov’t recovered, tips sought

Collier County government has been reunited with a stolen construction vehicle.

A John Deere front-end loader belonging to Collier County Growth Management Department was reported missing from a dumpsite behind Palmetto Ridge High School.

The loader was believed to have been taken sometime from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 12.

Collie County Sherrif’s Office Sgt. Dan Salls remembered seeing a similar loader parked outside a house under construction in Golden Gate Estates Wednesday.

Later that afternoon Sgt. Salls returned to the house under construction only to find the loader gone.

Sgt. Salls, with the help of Community Service Deputy Ginny Williams, followed tracks from the construction area into a nearby wooded area until they located the loader deep in the woods.

The recovered vehicle was returned to the Collier County Growth Management Department.

The sheriff’s office investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (239)775-8477, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

