Photos show 2-month-old being rescued from wreckage of helicopter crash

Photos taken in the aftermath of Tuesday’s helicopter crash in Pennsylvania — in which all four people onboard survived — show a 2-month-old who was on the medical flight being rescued from the wreckage, according to the CBS Philly’s Joe Holden.

One picture shows a member of the flight crew rescuing the baby girl, a patient, after the crash took place in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood, Holden said.

When a medical chopper crash-landed in Drexel Hill, lots of people jumped in. But before that — a photo by Laura Mellon shows the dedication of members of the flight crew, rescuing their two-month-old baby girl patient from the wreckage. ♥️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yau9UAxIbb — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 12, 2022

Another image shows a woman rushing the baby away from the scene of the crash, according to Alexa Sheeran, who took the picture. It took place right next to a church in the Drexel Hill neighborhood near Philadelphia.

A Fed-Ex driver. Neighbors. Strangers. There were those who rushed in to help four people whose chopper crash-landed in Drexel Hill. Alexa Sheeran snapped the picture & says the woman in the center is rushing a two-month-old baby girl safely away from the wreckage. 1/2 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WNqh9Ei0kt — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 12, 2022

Officials said it was a “miracle” that no one died or even suffered life-threatening injuries. The pilot of the chopper, which was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is being hailed as a hero.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

“Preliminary radar data shows the helicopter in just a laser straight course line, steady airspeed and altitude until it reached this local area,” NTSB investigator Brian Rayner said Wednesday, according to CBS Philly. “We’re collecting witness and video evidence that describes the helicopter maneuvering erratically, for lack of a better term, and then descending here to the point you see behind me.”

