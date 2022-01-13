Man arrested for shooting in Harlem Heights neighborhood

Deputies have arrested a man for a shooting in the Harlem Heights neighborhood of south Fort Myers.

Deputies say Pablo Rodriguez, 54, shot another man in the mouth during an encounter.

Rodriguez fled the scene. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Robinson Street. The victim was transported to Health Park with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was booked into Lee County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

