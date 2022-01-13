Lee Health has 321 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals

Lee Health said the omicron surge and the normal influx of seasonal residents are causing longer than normal wait times at its hospitals.

In its daily COVID-19 report, the hospital system urged the community to try alternatives to heading to the emergency departments.

One of the options is DispatchHealth, a service that brings urgent care directly to patients’ homes.

Patients can request an appointment on their website.

No referral is required and DispatchHealth can treat patients for cold and flu symptoms, minor sprains and muscle strains, joint pain, migraines and anything else they could receive care for at an urgent care facility.

Patients can also use Lee Telehealth for a virtual health visit, which can be accessed by visiting the website or via the Lee Telehealth app.

Here are today’s COVID-19 numbers:

As of Thursday morning, there are 321 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, 10 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Thursday morning, the hospital census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Wednesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 945 patients. Before the current omicron surge, emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Wednesday, Lee Convenient Care saw 421 patients, our LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

