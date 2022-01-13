Farmer Joe’s set to open in Cape Coral next week

A long-awaited grocery store is ready to open in Cape Coral.

Farmer Joe’s says it’s unlike anything else in Southwest Florida.

It is set to open on Tuesday on Pine Island Road.

The size of the store is 55,000 square feet. The company hired 500 employees for its opening.

“We’re hoping to show Cape Coral a new concept that you can still eat clean, eat healthy and not spend so much money,” said Farmer Joe’s owner Lee Snyder.

Snyder said his place will be unlike the competition because he will get most of what he plans to sell locally.

“As far as produce, we’re partnering up with a multitude of local farmers mostly from Naples, Immokalee, Plant City,” Snyder said.

Go into just about any other grocery store and supply chain issues are apparent.

Snyder promised that won’t be the case at Farmer Joe’s.

“There’s a lot of out of stock on Gatorade right now because of the plastic shortage,” Snyder said. “We’re not going to be selling Gatorade. We’re gonna be selling stuff that’s more along the natural line, so we have absolutely no problem getting those types of products.”

Cape Coral shoppers have lots of choices.

But Snyder said he is not worried about Publix or Walmart or Whole Foods or Aldi, which is right next door.

“You have great quality, good value, and you’re providing customer service, you’re not worried about competition,” Snyder said.

Employees are working around the clock to prepare for the grand opening.

With many places struggling to find employees, Snyder said so far they have more hired more than 500 people from meat cutters to grocery baggers and stockers.

His oldest employee is 80 years old.

Snyder said he had to turn others away.

“The applications was just stacking up and we couldn’t keep up on them,” Snyder said.

William Dallacosta said he will stick to shopping at Walmart.

“I think their prices are a little bit cheaper on most items except when Publix has a buy one, get one,” Dallacosta said. “I shop around.”

Snyder said he hopes his Cape Coral store is the first of many.

Reporter: Asha Patel



