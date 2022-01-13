City of North Port investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on its network in possible hack

The city of North Port and North Port Police are investigating a possible hack of the City’s network. Police are still investigating and do not know to the extent of the potential system compromise yet.

North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor confirmed recent City phone line outages earlier in the week are related to the possible hack.

Taylor said in a statement:

“The City of North Port recently detected suspicious activity in its network environment. Upon discovery, we promptly initiated an investigation and notified law enforcement.

We are currently investigating the situation to determine the nature and scope of the event. As our investigation into this matter is ongoing, we will continue to monitor our systems and work to resolve this matter safely and securely.

Certain City systems and services may be offline for a time while we work on resolving this issue.

All life and safety services are fully functional and there is no danger to the public in this regard.”

