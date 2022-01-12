Woman saves missing toddler after finding her on Fort Myers road

A 2-year-old girl was found safe after wandering off from her babysitter’s home on Sunday morning.

The girl was found roaming State Road 82 near Omni Lane by a woman who called 911.

A police report said the little girl was staying overnight with a babysitter at the Lexington Palms at the Forum. She opened the front door and walked into the street eventually making it to State Road 82.

Stephanie Roskopf, who found the girl, said it’s a miracle the toddler didn’t get hurt.

“I mean, at first, we thought maybe it was an animal and so we slammed on the brakes and backed up and realized it was a small child,” Roskopf said.

That’s when her heart sunk.

“Naturally, I just thought of the worst-case scenario that the parents were, you know, obviously neglecting this child, but she looked very well kept and very happy,” Roskopf said.

Roskopf, who is in town visiting, called 911 and waited with the child until Fort Myers police arrived.

Roskopf said the child looked happy and like she didn’t know anything was wrong.

Police rode through the Lexington Palms apartments nearby to see if any neighbors were searching for a little girl but they didn’t find anyone.

Two hours later, the child’s babysitter called the police.

The babysitter admitted to police she’s not a licensed daycare provider.

She just watched her own two kids and four others overnight while their parents work.

“I know, those are common. I know that’s, you know, an affordable way to take care of your child, but unfortunate situations do happen,” Roskopf said.

The caregiver told police she checks on the children she watched every hour while they sleep, according to the report.

WINK News knocked on her apartment door, but she did not want to comment.

Roskopf said she is happy the child is safe. She hopes nothing like this happens again.

“You guys have alligators and stuff that, you know, could have gotten her so it was very unreal situation for me,” she said. “Fortunately, the girl is OK.”

The Department of Children and Families is investigating what happened. The little girl’s mom told police she’s gotten out of her house before too. The babysitter is not facing criminal charges.

Reporter: Breana Ross



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know