Water pressure issues plague some residents in Fort Myers’ Ward 6

Residents in one Fort Myers community struggle to get water out of their faucets. The water pressure issues are happening to some people in Fort Myers’ Ward 6.

The City of Fort Myers says their water tank storage levels are lower than they should be.

WINK News spoke with a Fort Myers couple who has been dealing with the low water pressure for weeks.

The couple listened in as city leaders discussed the issue during a zoom meeting on Wednesday.

Fort Myers resident Laura said, “I was hoping to hear at least some sort of a solution and timeframe as to when we would actually get water.”

The city implemented irrigation restrictions to help conserve water.

They say two wells are under construction, with numerous others under contract and design, but they hinted that the situation could worsen before it gets better.

Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing said, “we have several more months to go with the high demand period on our system. So, March and April will probably be our highest demand months. And that’s a couple months away. So, we have a lot of work to do over the next several months.”

In the meantime, it isn’t just a high-pressured shower Don and Laura are hoping for. They’d also like the peace of mind that if they ever needed the fire sprinklers in their condo building, they’d have enough pressure to protect them.

Don said, “I’m an engineer by trade. If something breaks, you get that thing done. Especially if it’s critical infrastructure or critical equipment, you put all your resources on that.”

The city manager assured people in Ward 6 that they are doing everything to fix the issues quickly.

He said the city is looking at the feasibility of installing a booster pump station, a potential plant expansion, and purchasing water from Lee County as the last resort.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Matthew Seaver

