Red Sox spring training tickets on sale Friday

You’re just days away from being able to buy tickets for 2022’s Red Sox spring training season.

Tickets go on sale Friday and you’ll only be able to buy them online this year. There will be 18 spring training games at JetBlue Park, located at 11500 Fenway S. Drive in Fort Myers.

There is a lockout going on right now, but if there are any ticket changes because of the work stoppage, you can get a full refund.

Purchase tickets on the MLB website.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know