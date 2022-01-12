Naples MLK Jr. Day Parade canceled, virtual event planned

The parade planned for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Naples has been canceled in favor of a virtual event due to Southwest Florida’s rising CoVID-19 numbers.

According to Vincent Keeys, president of the NAACP’s Collier County chapter, they thought that it would be in the best interest of the public given the state of our public health emergency.

The “25th Remembrance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 17. The event’s theme this year is “We must walk on.” The event should be visible on the NAACP Collier website on Monday.

The parade scheduled for MLK Jr. Day in Fort Myers will proceed as planned.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know