Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 12

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Roy Brown (DOB 1/4/62) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This latest charge comes after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call, where they found Brown sitting in a vehicle drinking alcohol. As it turns out, there was also a loaded gun within arm’s reach – which, as a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have.

He was arrested on the charge and released on the condition that he’d show back up for a court hearing, which he has since failed to do.

Over the years, Brown has been booked 21 times on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contempt, theft, parole violations, the sale and delivery of cocaine, and weapons violations, among others.

He is 6’0”, 180 pounds and was last known to be living in downtown Fort Myers. He could be using the aliases of Cadillac Brown or Demetrius Brown in order to avoid arrest.

Andrew Curry (DOB 9/14/86) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for the possession of cocaine. This is just the latest in a series of drug-related arrests for Curry; in this instance, he got pulled over in the Pine Manor area and was found to be in possession of cocaine and a loaded gun.

He has nine bookings on his rap sheet, on charges that include drugs, fraud, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, battery and aiding and abetting in a murder case, when a man was shot and killed outside a North Fort Myers store.

He is 5’11”, 220 pounds with a tattoo of skulls on his right hand and left arm. Law enforcement considers him to be armed and dangerous, and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Ryan Dersch (DOB 3/28/99) – wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for fleeing law enforcement officers and DUI.

This warrant stems from an incident where deputies spotted Dersch driving recklessly, with his headlights flashing, the car alarm sounding off, and the bumper falling off his vehicle.

When deputies tried to pull Dersch over, he stepped on the gas, speeding at more than 85 miles an hour, before he finally crashed into a tree and jumped into a canal, until a K-9 caught up with him.

He has 10 previous arrests in Collier County, and a history of violence, with arrest for battery, burglary, intimidation or threats of death or serious bodily injury, and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

He was last known to be working as an attendant for a local beach resort.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know