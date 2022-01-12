More than 300 COVID-19 patients at Lee Health hospitals

There are more than 300 COVID-19 patients isolated at Lee Health hospitals as of Wednesday morning.

This is the first time since Sept. 17 the number has climbed that high, Lee Health said in a media release.

The rise in cases appear to be due because of the omicron variant.

While the symptoms are less severe, it spreads quicker than previous mutations, the hospitals said.

“Its wildfire-like transmission is causing severe illness for many vulnerable people in our community,” Lee Health said.

The hospital system said since the start of the year, COVID-19 patients in Lee Health intensive care units have increased by 580% while the number of patients on ventilators has increased by 367%.

Omicron has the ability to cause life-threatening illness and getting vaccinated or boosted remains the best defense to protect immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable members of the community, according to Lee Health.

Here are Lee Health’s COVID-19 numbers released on Wednesday:

As of Wednesday morning, there are 317 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, 11 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Tuesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 995 patients. Before the current omicron surge, our emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Tuesday, Lee Convenient Care saw 430 patients, our LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know