Man arrested after vehicle burglary, robbery in Immokalee

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after Collier County deputies linked him to a vehicle burglary and a robbery in Immokalee.

Geovanni Rodriguez is accused of breaking into a vehicle parked outside a home on Firebush Circle on Sunday. After breaking into the vehicle, he allegedly approached two people sitting inside another car and took their iPhones.

He fled when deputies arrived to investigate the vehicle break-in.

The victims told detectives they feared he may have been armed because he appeared to be holding something behind his back, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle break-in was captured on the victim’s doorbell video camera. He was also identified by the victims who had their phones stolen.

He was arrested on Tuesday at a home on Apple Street in Immokalee.

He was in possession of two iPhones at the time of his arrest.

