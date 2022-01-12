Lee County schools holding public presentation on behavioral threat assessment

The School District of Lee County has its monthly behavioral threat assessment and management presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Presentation topics will include targeted violence, behavioral threat assessment, the pathway to violence, examples and warning signs, and the role of parents and the community. The presentation will be held over Zoom and is expected to take 90 minutes. Questions will be allowed afterward.

To sign up for the meeting, visit the LCSD website.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know