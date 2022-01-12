Seal of the School District of Lee County. Photo via WINK News.
FORT MYERS

Lee County schools holding public presentation on behavioral threat assessment

Published: January 12, 2022 5:47 AM EST

The School District of Lee County has its monthly behavioral threat assessment and management presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Presentation topics will include targeted violence, behavioral threat assessment, the pathway to violence, examples and warning signs, and the role of parents and the community. The presentation will be held over Zoom and is expected to take 90 minutes. Questions will be allowed afterward.

To sign up for the meeting, visit the LCSD website.

Joey Pellegrino
