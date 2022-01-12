John Gunter announces campaign to become Cape Coral mayor

John Gunter has announced his plan to run for mayor of Cape Coral, around one year after his appointment as mayor following the death of Joe Coviello.

“Cape Coral is one of the fastest-growing cities not just in the State of Florida, but the entire country,” Gunter wrote in an announcement email. “We need to prepare the city for this unprecedented growth with a clear-cut vision for future generations.”

Gunter’s campaign will hold a kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Palmetto-Pine Country Club at 1940 SW 9th Court in Cape Coral.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

