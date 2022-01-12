Harry Chapin Food Bank challenged to raise $350k to help feed senior citizens

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been awarded a conditional challenge grant of $350,000 for the Care and Share Senior Feeding Program, but they need your help to make the donation a reality.

In order to receive the money from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, Harry Chapin Food Bank needs to raise $350,000 for the senior feeding program by June 30, 2022.

You can help donate by calling 239-334-7007 or visiting harrychapinfoodbank.org where you can find more information and ways to donate.

The Care and Share Senior Feeding Program helps feed more than 2,000 seniors age 60 and older with low-income in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties.

The seniors receive monthly food kits with easy-to-prepare foods, cheese, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, canned proteins, grains, and milk, and when available, fresh produce, frozen meats, and bread.

Writer: WINK News

