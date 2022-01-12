Gov. DeSantis says healthy people, including hospital workers, should still work if exposed to COVID

Hundreds of healthcare employees are out sick, resulting in hospitals becoming overwhelmed. On Wednesday, in a news conference, Governor DeSantis stuck to his guns and said healthy people should still go to work even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

“We have about 300 employees who are either out with COVID or are in quarantine due to an exposure,” said Lee Health COO Armando Llechu during a news conference on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Governer DeSantis was in Bonita Springs for a news conference of his own, so WINK News asked him if the state has a plan to help hospitals like Lee Health.

DeSantis said, “in terms of being exposed, I mean look, that’s a decision that they’re having to make. Our view is; do not send people home who are healthy.”

The governor pointed to the state’s Surgeon General Joe Ladapo, who said last week that healthy, asymptomatic people should skip testing.

DeSantis made it clear that those recommendations include hospital workers, who are in high demand as more as more patients flood emergency rooms all across the state.

“The fact of the matter is omicron is something that is so, so contagious that it is something that comes in waves.” DeSantis said, “That was very important to have all hands on deck so that you’re not short-staffed.”

WINK News asked Lee Health if every exposed person waits on a test. A spokesperson said no, it’s done on a case-by-case basis depending on symptoms and vaccination status.

