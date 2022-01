Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Bonita Springs

Gov. Ron Desantis is scheduled to hold a press conference alongside Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, at 9:15 a.m. in Bonita Springs City Hall.

Watch below or click here.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know