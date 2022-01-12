Food banks seeing an increase in demand with the increase in food prices, inflation

With inflation and the price for groceries on the rise, more and more people in Southwest Florida are using food banks to supplement or fully support their ability to keep food on the table.

St. Matthew’s House says it has seen an increase in people needing food. They provide boxes of food worth $102 each for families in need.

St. Matthew’s House is holding three more distributions this week, including two on Thursday in Naples:

Thursday, Jan. 13: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: First Haitian Baptist Church, 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: Fort Myers Thrift Store, 3954 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

St. Matthew’s House says it helped feed 213,373 families in 2021 and more than 300,000 families during the pandemic.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank also has several places that you can visit. You can find them on their website by clicking on ‘Find Food’ in the top right or by clicking here.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know