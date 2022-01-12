Deadly crash shuts down southbound US-41 bridge out of Port Charlotte

The southbound lanes of the US-41 bridge out of Port Charlotte into Punta Gorda are shut down due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Please find alternative routes, such as I-75. Expect delays in the area while the Florida Highway Patrol and emergency medical services work the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

