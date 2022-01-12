Crash at North Fort Myers intersection leaves driver in serious condition, downs power lines

An SUV crashed into a power pole at a North Fort Myers intersection and left the driver seriously injured after downing power lines Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old Fort Myers man was driving the SUV south on Barrett Road, approaching the intersection of Pondella Road around 4:15 a.m. In trying to make a left turn onto eastbound Pondella Road, the SUV traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete light pole, knocking power lines onto the travel lanes of Pondella Road.

The man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Florida Power and Light is making repairs at the insercetion.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of people involved in traffic crashes citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

