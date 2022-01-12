A few Wednesday evening showers with highs in the 70s

Highs will climb into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times with a few showers possible, especially Wednesday evening.

Strong winds will make for subpar boating conditions. Expect moderate chop in our bays, with gulf wave heights reaching 2 to 3 feet.

After our stray morning showers, rain and a few weak thunderstorms will be possible in the evening.

A cold front will bring slightly higher rain chances on Thursday. After it moves through, we should remain dry until Sunday.

Eventually, a second cold front will move through South Florida on Sunday. This will bring scattered rain chances to everyone in the WINK viewing area.



As mentioned, between those fronts we will have no rain chances Thursday evening through Sunday.

Thursday morning’s cold front will leave us with below-average high temperatures through the weekend!

