Woman pushes for tenants union as fight for affordable housing in Collier County continues

This week, WINK News has brought you stories, and concerns from those who say finding affordable housing in Collier County is nearly impossible. Now, we’re introducing you to a woman who says she’s ready to lead the charge to make more housing affordable.

She wants to start a tenants union to push for renters’ rights and create renter-friendly policies. The hope is that landlords will be held accountable as housing prices continue to rise.

The faces of affordable housing in Collier County have changed. Now they include people like Julisa Rodrigez, who is a kindergarten teacher. “These are your teachers, your police, officers, your firefighters, your nurses. These are the community workers that are now considered low income for what it costs to live here in Collier County,” Rodriguez said.

Rodrigez says she doesn’t want to move away because living in Collier is all she’s ever known. But, she also says she can’t continue to work multiple jobs, seven days per week, for the rest of her life.

“I just want to be able to live in my hometown and afford it and not be mentally exhausted, physically exhausted. Overworked,” said Rodrigez.

So she’s deciding to fight back against those high housing prices. Rodrigez created a Facebook group to rally other renters. She also started a petition to form a tenants union.

“So I started doing research on a tenant union and found out that actually, St. Petersburg has a tenant union that’s running successfully,” Rodrigez said. “And at this point right now, what they’re doing is they mediate, they try to prevent evictions they have been successful. Right now, they’re trying to move towards rental control. And that’s pretty big in itself.”

Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor is all in favor of this idea. She believes something needs to be done. “And the current crisis and this escalation of rents have pushed us into this situation where we absolutely need to be… have that support from the community,” said Taylor.

Rodrigez says the community needs the support of Collier County Commissioners to push their idea forward.

Commissioner Taylor admits that there aren’t any affordable housing projects currently in the works, at least that she knows of.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Drew Hill

