Waste Pro hiring event in Fort Myers

On January 15, Waste Pro’s Ft. Myers Division will host a hiring event for Drivers, Helpers, Technicians and Customer Service Representatives. Candidates can apply online at www.wasteprousa.com. Applicants for driving positions must bring their motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. Interviews and road tests will be conducted onsite. Once hired, employees are eligible for retention and referral bonuses up to $5,000.

Drivers must have a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). Waste Pro is licensed by the Florida Department of Transportation to issue CDLs and is proud to offer its Co-Heart Program to employees who wish to earn one. Program typically takes approximately 90 days to complete.

Drivers and helpers who are hired and go three years without accidents, injuries or property damage are eligible to earn a $10,000 Safety Award (Drivers) or $5,000 Safety Award (Helpers).

Masks are required during the event.

IF YOU GO:

WHO: Waste Pro’s Ft. Myers, FL Division

WHAT: Hiring event for Drivers, Helpers, Technicians and Customer Service Representatives

WHEN: Saturday, January 15 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Waste Pro Ft. Myers Division, 13110 Rickenbacker Parkway Fort Myers, FL 33913

