Washington state man sentenced to 10 years for deadly Cape Coral crash

A man who left the scene of a crash and let a passenger die has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

The crash happened in October of 2020.

Kyran Anthony Montes, of Washington state, was driving a 2013 Infinity G37 at a high rate of speed north on Santa Barbara Boulevard North when he continued into a vacant lot at Wilmington Parkway, lost control of the vehicle, and ended up in a canal.

Montes left the scene. His passenger, Alex Patrick, was found submerged in the car and pronounced dead on scene.

He pled to vehicular homicide and fleeing and eluding. His 10-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of state probation.

