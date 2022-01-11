Low humidity, windy weather Tuesday following cold front

High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 70s in many locations. A cooler and drier day is in store after Monday’s cold front.

The drop in humidity will make Tuesday’s highest temperatures feel pleasant.

We have no rain chances Tuesday, but gusty winds will be the main story throughout the morning and afternoon.

All of Florida will be experiencing these strong winds thanks to our recent cold front.

While we remain dry on Tuesday, a few stray showers return to the forecast on Wednesday. These will primarily reside in the southern half of our viewing area.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know