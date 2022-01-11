Lee Health has 284 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals on Tuesday, will hold press conference about COVID-19

Lee Health says it is currently caring for 284 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals on Tuesday morning. The hospital says it is still seeing an above-average number of patients.

Lee Health also says it will be holding a press conference about the recent COVID-19 surge at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gulf Coast Medical Center. You can watch in the player below or by clicking here.

As of Tuesday morning, Lee Health has 284 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, nine of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital census was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Monday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,063 patients. Before the current omicron surge, the emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

Monday, Lee Convenient Care saw 512 patients, the LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know