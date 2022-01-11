Lee County deputies respond to shooting in south Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WINK News that it is responding to a shooting in south Fort Myers.

Deputies say this happened in the Harlem Heights neighborhood just off of Gladiolus Dr in south Fort Myers.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident.

This remains an active investigation.

WINK News is The Breaking News Authority and will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know