Teen accused of robbing North Fort Myers home armed with a shotgun, arrested

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a home invasion that took place last week.

Early in the morning, on Jan. 6, Lee County deputies responded to a home invasion robbery along Breeze Dr. in North Fort Myers.

Once detectives arrived, they found out that the suspect had entered the home, armed with a shotgun. The suspect demanded jewelry, money, and drugs. That suspect then ran away from the house with cash, the victim’s wallet, and a necklace.

Deputies soon identified the suspect as 16-year-old Bobby Gene Collins. Collins had dyed his hair between the time the robbery took place, and deputies found him.

But, just hours later, the teen was tracked down and taken into custody. Collins faces a charge of home invasion robbery with a firearm. He was booked into the Lee County Jail. He has since been released.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in this investigation.

