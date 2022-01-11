Fire destroys family’s camper in North Fort Myers

A fire destroyed a family’s camper van in North Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

According to North Fort Myers Fire, the fire burned the vehicle beyond repair, but four people, a dog and a rabbit all got out safe. The Red Cross will assist the family with shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

