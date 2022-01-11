Crash rips car in half, sends person to hospital in Fort Myers

A crash in Fort Myers ripped a car in half and has sent a person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Myers police supervisor, only one car was involved in the crash at Fowler and Thompson Street, and half of the car ended up in the fence across the street from the Lee County Supervisor of Elections building. One person is in the hospital, condition unknown. The supervisor says they appeared to have been going very fast down the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

