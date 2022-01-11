Airport staff find missing heirloom diamond

A woman panicked after looking down and seeing that her precious diamond was missing. Luckily, the airport staff was able to reunite the woman with her prized possession.

The diamond in a wedding ring, a family heirloom, went missing in Southwest Florida. Kim Katz is the owner of that ring. “I looked down, and I noticed the main diamond, the solitaire part, was missing and immediately panicked. So freaking out,” said Katz.

Kim and her husband, Ben Katz, have been married for 10 years. The diamond ring means so much to their family.

“It was my grandma’s diamond,” Ben said.

So, once Kim noticed the diamond was missing, it sent her into a frenzy. “She was freaking out so much,” said Ben.

Thankfully for the couple, the staff at RSW was able to find Kim’s diamond. “She knew exactly where she had put it. She heard it and saved it,” said Kim.

Kim believes this was a blessing in disguise. “Guardian angels are watching over me that day for that… ” Kim said. “I was crying, and her and I hugged, and it was amazing. I was so grateful.”

Now, the Katzes want to say thank you to the staff at RSW who found and returned the diamond. “That’s why I did post because I was like if anyone in the Florida area knows them. Just tell them again how grateful I am,” said Kim.

