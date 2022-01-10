Suspect caught on camera during Monday morning 7-Eleven robbery

Your help is needed to identify a man caught on camera during the robbery of a convenience store in Lehigh Acres on Monday morning.

According to a report from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect in the picture entered the 7-Eleven at 100 Delaware Road at around 1 a.m., claimed he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the cash and ran away.

The man, described as being around 5’03”, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on his identity and whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

