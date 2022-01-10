NCH says it has 122 patients in its hospitals with COVID-19

NCH reports that it has 122 COVID-19 positive patients in its hospitals on Monday. The hospital says the COVID positivity rate during the last seven days in Collier County is 32.94%.

The positivity rate at NCH during the past seven days is 30.8%.

NCH reported the following numbers for Monday:

NCH says it is currently caring for a total of 518 patients between its two hospitals.

122 patients have tested positive for COVID.

81 patients, or approximately 66%, are unvaccinated.

17 patients are in critical care with COVID.

Four patients are on a vent.

Patient ages range from 0-97, with a median age of 72.

There are five pediatric patients admitted with COVID.

NCH has 57 employees who have tested positive for COVID and/or isolated due to family or community-related exposure.

As of Monday, NCH had 366 admitted patient deaths due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

NCH says the number of death does not account for COVID deaths for patients who may have been discharged and subsequently passed after leaving the hospital.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

