Money Monday: December 2021 jobs report

Last friday the department of labor released the widely anticipated jobs report.

To help us interpret this report is stefan contorno – senior vice president and partner of touchstone wealth partners u-b-s – bonita springs.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

