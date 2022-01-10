Miami Dolphins release head coach Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties.

The Dolphins point at his overall record as the reason behind the decision.

“The Miami Dolphins announced today that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties,” the team said in an official statement. “Flores completed his third season as head coach with a 24-25 record.”

Team owner Stephen Ross added to the comment.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” said Ross. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

Flores joined the Dolphins as head coach in 2019.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

