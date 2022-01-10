Indiana woman drives over officer’s foot in golf cart DUI near Naples Art Festival

A woman from Indiana was arrested after police say she drove a golf cart through barricades around the Naples Art Festival and over a policeman’s foot while drunk Sunday night.

According to the Naples Police Department, at around 6:45 p.m., three officers were involved in pulling over a golf cart near 8th Street South at Cambier Way. The street was cut off with reflective barricades because 5th Ave S was closed to vehicles, allowing only foot traffic to the Naples Art Festival. The cart’s driver, 44-year-old Kelly Haney of Indianapolis, drove through the barricades toward the festival. One officer ordered Haney to stop the golf cart, but she tried to drive forward when he was standing in front of it, running over the officer’s foot.

The golf cart was stopped before getting any farther and before it could endanger the safety of other bystanders.

According to the incident report, Haney said she saw the barricades but ignored them because it was the only way to get to the parking garage. She also said she did not intend to run over the officer’s foot. While speaking with Haney, another officer claims to have noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath as well as slurred speech. When asked, Haney said she had two glasses of champagne an hour earlier.

Field sobriety exercises led to Haney being placed in custody under suspicion of DUI. She was taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

