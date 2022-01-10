Highs in the 80s ahead of Monday night’s cold front

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. A few showers will be possible Monday, especially for inland areas.

This is due to a fairly strong cold front that will be pushing through Southwest Florida Monday night into Tuesday morning.



After a mostly dry start to the morning, pop-up showers will form after lunchtime. A few heavy showers and thunderstorms will form near Lake Okeechobee around sunset.

Stronger winds will form this evening and carry into Tuesday. That will make for choppy conditions on the water.

Eventually, our cold front will drop our high temperatures into the lower 70s. This will have some communities waking up to low temperatures in the 40s!

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



