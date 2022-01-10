Dog found in trash bag in DeSoto County

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office shared that it found an older dog in a trash bag in Arcadia. This happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road.

DCSO says it received a call about an oddly-shaped trash bag near that intersection. Once deputies arrived on scene, they opened the bag to find an older dog that had been severely malnourished.

Now, they are looking for information about the dog’s owner and whoever may have put her in the trash bag.

The dog is being fed and treated by DeSoto County Animal Control.

Tips may be submitted by calling 863-993-4700 or by emailing the assigned detective, Sgt. Bailey at [email protected].

The sheriff’s office says, “there is absolutely no reason to treat animals this way. It is absolutely unacceptable!”

They went on to say, “This cruelty will not be tolerated in DeSoto County!”

