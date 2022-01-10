‘Diverging diamond’ project experiencing delays

One year ago, WINK News told you about FDOT’s planned diverging diamond at I-75 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. Now, that project is running behind schedule.

COVID-19, supply chain issues, and quarantine contribute to delays with the diverging diamond.

The construction is also causing traffic nightmares for many. But while the new traffic pattern may be confusing and take some time to get used to, the goal is to make that traffic safer and faster to navigate.

During rush hour along Colonial Blvd, the heavy traffic is just a usual workday sighting. For Sarah Higgins, this is just what the commute comes with.

“You have to leave thirty minutes earlier if you’re heading this way. I actually use the interstate. I come from Estero, and it’s always backed up,” Higgins said. “I’m usually late for everything if I ever take this road.”

You can see the construction barricades and equipment lining the streets if you drive by.

The Florida Department of Transportation continues its work on the diverging diamond interchange. The project aims to make its traffic flow by directing it to the left as cars enter and back again.

But, construction is a couple of months behind schedule due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

Adam Rose is a spokesperson for FDOT. “Trying to get items overseas materials building materials mainly for us. It very much has been a big hassle, and you know a big obstacle for a lot of people in the DOT,” Rose said.

This past year, crews worked on temporary lines to switch traffic as the construction continued. In the spring, FDOT says, drivers will begin to see that area transform, with traffic pattern changes in the process.

“They’re going to be shutting down portions of the intersection, so the traffic doesn’t get impacted immediately for long periods of time,” said Rose.

Some are hopeful that it’ll help shorten their commute once this project is complete. Yet, Patrick Kane has seen diverging diamonds in Sarasota and is skeptical.

“It’s good in theory, and it’s good for people who drive it all the time. They can get used to it. But for when people come from other places, and they’ve never seen it before, it’s like the first time they see a rotary, they panic,” said Kane.

Even though crews may have lost ground, they are working to prevent even more lost time. Those concerned about lane closures won’t happen during peak travel times. The entire project is set to finish in mid-2024.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know