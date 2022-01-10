Can you ID Bonita Springs public pool facility burglary suspect?

The Bonita Springs Community Pool was burglarized early in the morning on Dec. 31, 2021. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying the suspect.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect appears to be a younger man between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall with dark curly hair.

The suspect broke into the Bonita Springs Community Pool on Pine Avenue in Bonita Springs around 4:30 a.m on New Year’s Eve. They did not say if anything was taken.

You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) if you recognize this man. All callers will be anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

