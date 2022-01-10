Car slams multi-family home in south Fort Myers

South Trail Fire and Rescue District confirmed to WINK News that a car hit a multi-family home.

This happened in the 10000-block of Woodrose Court in south Fort Myers.

Fire crews describe this as a four-plex or four-family home. Only one of the units was affected.

Firefighters determined that the home had structural damage and that the second floor could be deemed unstable.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the couple whose unit was impacted.

There were no injuries associated with this crash.

The home has since been boarded up.

